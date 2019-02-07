Transcript for Man airlifted to hospital after blast decimates home

tonight, that massive explosion rocking an entire neighborhood in North Carolina. The stunning image from above. A hole where a home used to be. First responders combing through the rubble. One man trapped underneath, using his cell phone to call for help. He was rescued, along with at least two other people. But the urgent search for other victims goes on. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. It is just jaw-dropping to see this scene. Reporter: Families across this neighborhood in an expensive suburb of Charlotte say it felt like an earthquake. The house exploded and is now on fire. Also reporting insulation in the trees. Unknown if anyone's inside. Reporter: From the sky, you could see the desperate search for survivors. Firefighters trying to saw through large piles of wood. A natural gas sort of issue or if it was something else, but it is still burning. Reporter: This is what's left of this large home in Valentine. For reasons that aren't clear at this hour, it exploded. We do have contact with one trapped on the phone right now. We're trying to find the location of where they're at. Reporter: A man who was inside the home was buried under all of this. He had a phone nearby, was able to call 911 and lead firefighters directly to him. Here, he's being air lifted to the hospital. They were on the phone talking to him at the time and did provide their location, which assisted greatly in locating and removing the patient. Reporter: Authorities continue to search for at least one other possible victim the blast also tore into this home next door. Two neighbors were treated by medics at the scene. This is difficult weather for the firefighters to work in, with temperatures in the 90s. More than 80 firefighters were called in to help. Okay, Steve, thank you. And from France tonight,

