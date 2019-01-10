Transcript for Man arrested after doorbell camera captures terrifying kidnapping

Tonight, the man in this video is behind bars. The terrifying attack captured on the neighbor's doorbell camera. Police say the woman was running from her estranged boyfriend. She's kicking and screaming as the man grabs her hair, violently drags her away and threatening to kill her. Get up or I'll kill you. Reporter: It happened in this neighborhood in arcadia, California, just before midnight Sunday. Police got the video on Monday and moved in, rescuing the woman and arresting 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez who police say was holding the woman against her will in his home. The video was turned over to police by the homeowner in this case, but the company ring has video-sharing relationships with more than 400 police departments across the country. What they call the new neighborhood watch. And David, Mendez was booked on charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment. The woman was so badly hurt she had to be taken to the hospital. David? Kayna Whitworth, thank you.

