Transcript for Man arrested after sending texts about mass shootings

Now to the Daytona Beach man accused of being fascinated with mass shootings. Police arresting Tristan Wix for his text messages which describe mass killings in disturbing detail. Just the latest incident in a nation on edge. Reporter: Tonight, this body camera video showing the moment police arrested a Florida man after he allegedly sent a series of text messages threatening a mass shooting. Tristan Wix, a 25-year-old from Daytona Beach was taken into custody on Friday. You have any weapons we need to know about? Reporter: Local police were alerted about the texts by an ex-girlfriend. He wants to die and have fun while he's dieing and he wants to shoot people the way the sniper did in Las Vegas. Reporter: The text messages released by police. In one message Wix writes -- a school is a weak target. I'd be more than likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away. I'd wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever. In another he writes -- a good 100 kills would be nice. I already have a location. After recent massacres in El Paso and Dayton, the FBI is asking for the public's help to stop potential copycats. In west Chester county, new York, a doctor was arrested. Police say he had an arsenal of weapons used to threaten his ex-wife's family. And in central Connecticut state university, this man was arrested after allegedly posting online about interest in committing a mass shooting. Even using Instagram to show himself supposedly wearing body armor and a helmet. Wix has been charged with making written threats. He's currently being held without bond. Whit?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.