Transcript for Man arrested after violently ransacking Asian-owned business

To the index and the man arrested after violently ransacking an asian-owned business. Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing the store in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a metal pole. Customers, you can see there, running for cover. The store's owner said he yelled racial slurs. Police telling our north Carolina affiliate wsoc-tv the suspect could face additional hate crime charges. The parade of pharaohs through Egypt's capital today. A special convoy transporting the mummies of 18 ancient Egyptian kings and four queens between two museums. Each mummy placed in a special capsule filled with nitrogen to protect them. And the star quarterback hosting his favorite game show. Who is Aaron Rodgers? The Green Bay quarterback and former super bowl MVP will be the next guest host on "Jeopardy!" Starting on Monday. Rodgers says he prepared for it like any game he's ever played by watching the film, in this case, hours of previous episodes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.