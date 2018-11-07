Man asks city to cover medical bills after he's dragged by train

New video showed him falling and becoming trapped between the train and the platform in Denver.
0:15 | 07/11/18

Phoenix of other news newly released images of a man dragged by a train in Denver the frightening surveillance just made public now Sam Hynes fell between the train and platform last year. He suffered a fractured rib and broken arm and he's now arguing the transportation agency there should pay for medical bills.

