Man attempts to kidnaps girl at bus stop in Florida

Officials are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl from her bus stop Tuesday morning. He was driving a white Dodge Journey.
0:29 | 05/19/21

Transcript for Man attempts to kidnaps girl at bus stop in Florida

