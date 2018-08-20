-
Now Playing: Friend of Colorado woman allegedly killed by husband speaks out
-
Now Playing: New details on husband arrested for killing wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series
-
Now Playing: Police make arrest as they investigate Nashville shootings
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser faces sexual-abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Jurors ask to deliberate longer in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder in slayings of wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms making their way over the heartland
-
Now Playing: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection
-
Now Playing: Top WH lawyer met with Mueller team at least 3 times: Reports
-
Now Playing: Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship and into the sea
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles claims 5th national title
-
Now Playing: Lawyer for patient who was who sexually assaulted by doctor speaks out
-
Now Playing: Charges filed in Colorado triple homicide
-
Now Playing: Deadly alligator attack in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters formally charged with murder
-
Now Playing: Goats roam onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY
-
Now Playing: Officer involved in violent beating may now face charges: Police
-
Now Playing: Video shows Michigan police using Taser on father as he holds baby