Transcript for The man charged with murdering Mackenzie Lueck is behind bars

Back now with stunning new details of the kidnap and murder of a Utah college student. The dramatic arrest, a grim discovery and tonight the strange home projects the suspect allegedly wanted to build. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, the man charged with murdering 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck behind bars in Utah as chilling new details surface. Something out of a movie. It's mind blowing. Reporter: Contractor Brian wolf says the suspect, ayoola Ajayi called him to this house three months ago with an unusual request. He started asking me about building this secret door and even more stuff like making it soundproof, thumbprint lock on it, hooks on the walls. Just weird stuff. Reporter: Wolf says he turned down the job and was horrified to learn about the discovery police say they made in this yard Wednesday. Charred material was located which was been determined to be female human tissue. Reporter: After 11 days of searching for Lueck, police say cell phone records and tips led them to Ajayi. The S.W.A.T. Team taking the 31-year-old into custody. Investigators now going through a digital trail of text messages, social media and dating apps trying to piece together a motive and how Ajayi and the beloved university of Utah student knew each other. Ajayi has not yet entered a plea and is being held without bail. Tonight police say they are still trying to figure out if he acted alone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.