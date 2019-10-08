Man charged after setting off fears of Walmart mass shooting

More
He walked into the store in Missouri dressed in body armor and carrying an assault rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition; he was charged with making a terrorist threat.
2:36 | 08/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man charged after setting off fears of Walmart mass shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"He walked into the store in Missouri dressed in body armor and carrying an assault rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition; he was charged with making a terrorist threat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64890338","title":"Man charged after setting off fears of Walmart mass shooting","url":"/WNT/video/man-charged-setting-off-fears-walmart-mass-shooting-64890338"}