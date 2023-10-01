Man charged with terrorism after crashing car into police station

John Hargreaves drove through a wall in a New Jersey police station while blasting “Guns ‘N Roses” in his car.

October 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live