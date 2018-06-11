Man found guilty on all counts in New York City subway bomb attack

Akayed Ullah was caught in December detonating an explosive strapped to his body at the height of rush hour; five people were injured.
1:12 | 11/06/18

Transcript for Man found guilty on all counts in New York City subway bomb attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

