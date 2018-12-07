Man who harassed woman over T-shirt facing charges

He is accused of making racist comments toward a woman wearing a Puerto Rican T-shirt.
0:11 | 07/12/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man who harassed woman over T-shirt facing charges
There is news tonight about the video sparking outrage in Chicago Timothy tribe us now faces felony hate crime charges accused of making racist comments to woman. When he saw that she was wearing a T shirt showing the Puerto Rican flag.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

