Man killed while camping with 2 daughters shot in head: Coroner

More
There have been five shootings at or near the same California campground in the last two years.
0:15 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man killed while camping with 2 daughters shot in head: Coroner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56218043,"title":"Man killed while camping with 2 daughters shot in head: Coroner","duration":"0:15","description":"There have been five shootings at or near the same California campground in the last two years. ","url":"/WNT/video/man-killed-camping-daughters-shot-head-coroner-56218043","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.