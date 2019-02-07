-
Now Playing: July 4th warning for children and fireworks
-
Now Playing: Illegal firework explode inside home, injuring 9-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: 'Close the camps' protest in Southfield, Michigan
-
Now Playing: NASA clears major hurdle with successful launch of capsule
-
Now Playing: Man killed lighting large fireworks in his front yard
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old surfer bitten on leg by shark off Florida beach
-
Now Playing: Airline apologizes to family after teen put on wrong plane
-
Now Playing: Nike yanks Betsy Ross flag sneaker after public criticism
-
Now Playing: Preparations underway for Trump's July 4 address to the nation
-
Now Playing: Team USA heads to World Cup final after beating England, 2-1
-
Now Playing: Navy SEAL found not guilty on charges of killing ISIS prisoner in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Man airlifted to hospital after blast decimates home
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Parents of teen tennis phenom open up after her big win
-
Now Playing: US beats England in World Cup semifinals in London
-
Now Playing: Miracle baby celebrates 16th birthday reuniting with doctors who saved her life
-
Now Playing: Mom upset with United Airlines after son is placed on the wrong flight
-
Now Playing: Mom thanks passenger who befriended 7-year-old son with autism during flight
-
Now Playing: Lightning storm shown in dramatic timelapse video
-
Now Playing: Mom located after toddler left at Sacramento fire station
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick speaks out against Nike ad showing shoes with Betsy Ross flag