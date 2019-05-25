Man gets 2 life sentences for kidnapping teen and killing her parents

More
A family attorney read a letter from Jayme Closs that said, in part, "He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong."
2:16 | 05/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man gets 2 life sentences for kidnapping teen and killing her parents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"A family attorney read a letter from Jayme Closs that said, in part, \"He can't take my freedom. He thought that he could own me but he was wrong.\" ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63265113","title":"Man gets 2 life sentences for kidnapping teen and killing her parents","url":"/WNT/video/man-life-sentences-kidnapping-teen-killing-parents-63265113"}