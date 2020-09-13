Transcript for Man lifted up by strangers after losing everything in western wildfires

Finally tonight, the wildfire stole nearly everything but tonight, what he found, rather, who found him, that is changing his life. It's "America strong." The lightning complex fires in northern California that began in mid-august, burning so intense, so fast. You've got to go now. Let's go. Reporter: Local police racing against the clock to get people out. Do not stay. Your house is not going to make it! Reporter: In vacaville, a city of 100,000 residents, one of them, Noelle Demartini, evacuated in the middle of the night. I couldn't believe how close the fire was to the house. It was just devastating. It was really sad and really horrible. Reporter: Moved by the devastation -- Our heart goes out to all of you. Reporter: -- Noelle jumped into action. Setting up a donation center at her family's pet supply store. We have diapers. We have so many things. Toothbrushes, soap. Reporter: But one day when she was helping families in need, she noticed a man who was alone with just his dog, and it caught her eye. He looks like he's been through a lot. He looked so, so sad and so scared. Reporter: It turned out to be Dave Dubay, a fellow resident who had lost everything in the fire. A big fire came through and burned me out. And I left with me and my dog. Reporter: Noelle and other strangers hearing his story organized to help, getting Dave enough donations for a temporary hotel room, restaurant gift cards, even a new car. He also got a much-needed haircut with his dog, hunter. I got new best friends I never knew I had. Reporter: Dave tonight overwhelmed and grateful. I feel almost like a new man. I'm just overwhelmed with all the help the community has given

