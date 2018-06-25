Transcript for Man mysteriously shot, killed in tent while camping with 2 young daughters

Next tonight, to the investigation into that family horror, the father campi with hiswo daughters when he was shot and killed inside the tent, ce say in front of his daughters. Here's a Clayton Sandell. Reporter: The case of the malibu campground killer tonight Pears to btragic and total mystery. Just before 00 a Friday, deputies called to this popular malibu state park. Onc responded to that call at the location,hey found a male victimho hadeen shot at least once to the up torso. Repter: 35-year-old tri Beaudette was killed. Sh in the tent he wing with his two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, on a camping tri so his wife, erica, cou stay home to study for a test. We don't have any current suspect informatn, nor do we any motive this time. Reporter: In a statement, Beaudette's ly says he wa unsally admire"a scientist who lovedking and microbrews, tan was hast out ine" including "Cam with his family." As word O the murder has spread, troubling stories are emerging fromple who say they've also been shot at here. At fii thought some put a sticker on my car. Then my boyfriwalked around and he was like, "That's a buole." Eporter: Tonight, L.A. County sheriff's detectives tellus they're aware of other shootings in this area,ut for now, there is no evidence they're connected. David? Clayton, thank you.

