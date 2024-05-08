Man proposes to girlfriend while scuba diving off Fiji coast

One man got the answer of a lifetime from his now fiancée when he took the plunge — both literally and figuratively — and proposed to the new bride-to-be while scuba diving in Fiji.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live