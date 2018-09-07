Transcript for Man proposes to his wife again after ring is found in ashes of burned home

Finally ton here, America St. Hope, even amidst the ruin. Theaging wildfires in californ these pictures from goleta over the we The fire is very close. You need to evacuate. Reporter: Newlyweds Laura and ishu Rao smellmoand sa out. Ththey saw there That evening was incredibly hard for our family we saw a house engulfed in fl.I knew immiately it was our house. Reporter: Everything was gone. Within minutfaving, Laura had realized left hergagement . And she es, forgot my ring, should I go back and G it? Rter: But there was no time. It was the oning that she ally wanted to find and I was Jund and determined th we were going to find it. Areful. Reporter: Ishu Laura went back to if there was anything left. He knew she ofteneft her ring by Kitch sink. Ind this plumbing here th just looked around here. Reportee found the ring and inst of telling her, he decided to show her, kneeling andsking her all again. When he gotown on one knee, I was complete shocked. How lucky are we Repor to have each other, and toe G. We're blessed. They have that ringback. ????????????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.