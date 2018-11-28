Transcript for Man shoots dead grizzly bear that killed wife, baby girl in Canada

To the index of other news tonight and a mother and baby killed by a grizzly bear the corner confirming tonight 37 year old Valerie to ray and her infant daughter. Died in the attack and Canada's remote UConn police say her husband was returning from a walk and was charged by the bear. He then fatally shot the animal before discovering the bodies of his wife and child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.