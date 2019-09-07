Transcript for Man strips nude after allegedly stabbing 3 in downtown Seattle

We are monitoring a horrific scene playing out in broad daylight today in Seattle. A man with a knife attacking several people. The chaotic scene on the street outside a major department store there. Here's ABC's will Carr tonight. Reporter: A man armed with a knife on this busy downtown Seattle street sent shoppers scrambling. Sounds like there's several stabbing victims at this point. Suspect at large. Reporter: Police say the stabbing spree started around 10:00 this morning near a Nordstrom department store. The suspect, 29-year-old Christopher Morissette allegedly stabbed three people on the sidewalk, then took off and tossed this pocket knife with a three and a half inch blade. Police say he stripped off his clothes as he sprinted away from officers, until he was fully nude. Our suspect's running eastbound on pike, crossing eighth with no clothing. Reporter: Police arrested Morissette blocks away, his hands cuffed behind his bare back. Police say they recovered a knife in the back of a FedEx truck and the suspect's clothes in the street. We believe this was a random attack. It is very concerning for us. Reporter: Tonight, the suspect faces a felony assault charge. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, where one remains in serious condition.

