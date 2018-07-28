A man suspected of rape and murder used dating site to meet victims

More
Authorities are also connecting the suspect to the recent rape of 23-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
1:34 | 07/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A man suspected of rape and murder used dating site to meet victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56890809,"title":"A man suspected of rape and murder used dating site to meet victims","duration":"1:34","description":"Authorities are also connecting the suspect to the recent rape of 23-year-old woman in Brooklyn.","url":"/WNT/video/man-suspected-rape-murder-dating-site-meet-victims-56890809","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.