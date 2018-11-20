Transcript for Manhunt in St. Louis after woman fatally shot in Catholic supply store

now, and to the urgent manhunt under way in St. Louis at this hour, after a deadly attack inside a catholic goods store. A woman was killed inside. And here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: An active manhunt in St. Louis tonight, after a woman was killed Monday afternoon at a catholic supply store. Gunshot wound. Scene not secure, catholic supplies. Reporter: Authorities say 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt was a customer in the store when a man came in and sexually assaulted at least one woman and fired at Schmidt. He already shot one female, so he's armed and dangerous. Reporter: Schmidt, a mother of three who sang in the church choir, later died at the hospital. The victim's sister-in-law told KMOV -- I kind of feel like she resisted and that's why he shot her. That's true to nature for Jamie. Reporter: Police tweeted out these images, saying they are looking for a white male, 5'7" to 5'9", 40 to 50 years old who was wearing a Navy blue carhartt style work jacket, a plaid shirt and a paperboy style hat. That catholic supply store was closed for business today, but it will be back open tomorrow with additional security, David. Linsey Davis, thank you.

