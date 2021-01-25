Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates

More
Authorities said John Charpiot and David Harmon were serving lengthy sentences for child sex abuse and kidnapping at the time of their escape.
1:10 | 01/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Authorities said John Charpiot and David Harmon were serving lengthy sentences for child sex abuse and kidnapping at the time of their escape. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75459974","title":"Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Phoenix inmates","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-escaped-phoenix-inmates-75459974"}