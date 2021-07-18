Manhunt underway for shooting suspects at Washington Nationals stadium

More
The sound of rapid gunfire from outside the stadium sent thousands of people running for safety.
2:13 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway for shooting suspects at Washington Nationals stadium

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"The sound of rapid gunfire from outside the stadium sent thousands of people running for safety. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78917001","title":"Manhunt underway for shooting suspects at Washington Nationals stadium","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-shooting-suspects-washington-nationals-stadium-78917001"}