Manhunt underway for suspect after 4 people fatally shot

Authorities say Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live