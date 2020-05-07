Transcript for Manhunt underway for suspects wanted in deadly nightclub shooting

Next tonight a manhunt under way at this hour for suspects wanted for a deadly nightclub shooting in South Carolina, and now two major cities also reporting waves of deadly gunfire. Here's ABC's Alex Presha. Reporter: Tonight, a manhunt under way in South Carolina for suspects involved in a nightclub shooting that killed two. Greenville county sheriffs say just before 2:00 A.M. At least two shooters opened fire at a party inside lavish lounge. We need an ambulance here at the vp parking lot. We have a victim shot. Reporter: Eight others hospitalized from a crowd estimated at a couple hundred. The gathering happening despite South Carolina's current pandemic ban on bars and nightclubs. Some people involved are known gang members. Reporter: Deputies have not yet responded to questions from ABC news seeking elaboration on that statement. Elsewhere this weekend's violence taking an especially hard toll among young children. In Chicago, eight people were shot on Saturday including a 7-year-old girl killed along a sidewalk. In Atlanta, an 8-year-old girl was killed while riding with her mom and a family friend. She was 1 of 23 shot this weekend, and in southeast Washington, D.C. An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed. Going to do a community cookout for the community and he was with his mom. Reporter: D.c.'s mayor tweeting her condolences to the boy's family and calling for justice. Whit, and it doesn't stop there. Memphis, Cleveland, Baton Rouge and Omaha all reported multiple shootings, several ending in deaths and many people hurt. Whit. Alex Presha, thank you.

