Mariah Carey Christmas song takes Billboard Hot 100 top spot for 1st time

“All I Want for Christmas,” which was released in 1994, is the first holiday song to take the coveted top spot since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958-59.
1:22 | 12/17/19

