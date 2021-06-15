Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out

Russia has suggested it would exchange former marines Trevor Reed and Paul Whalen for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Reed’s father spent over a year in Russia trying to free his son.
3:05 | 06/15/21

Transcript for Ex-Marine remains a hostage in Russia, parents speak out

