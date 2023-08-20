Mark Meadows contradicts Trump’s defense in classified documents case: Sources

Sources tell ABC News that former President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told federal investigators he can’t recall Trump ever ordering the broad declassification of materials.

August 20, 2023

