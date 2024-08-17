Massive fire at London landmark

More than 125 firefighters battled the blaze at the centuries-old Somerset House for several hours. The building houses priceless works by Monet and Van Gogh.

August 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live