-
Now Playing: Search teams look for woman who disappeared in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old in Houston, Texas
-
Now Playing: Massive search underway for 35-year-old woman who went missing in a nature preserve
-
Now Playing: New clues found in the case of missing 4-year-old girl in Houston
-
Now Playing: Powerful storms slamming the South with millions in the path of torrential rain
-
Now Playing: Police officer dies after being shot on duty
-
Now Playing: Swarm of love bugs overwhelm Florida woman's home
-
Now Playing: Stepfather of missing girl arrested
-
Now Playing: Mom of sextuplets celebrates Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Pilot arrested and charged with 3 counts of murder
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman expected to plead guilty to fraud and bribery charges
-
Now Playing: Severe weather prompts flash flooding threat to East Coast
-
Now Playing: Intense lightning storm lights up Houston skies
-
Now Playing: Likely meteor streaks through Illinois sky
-
Now Playing: Parts of the Gulf Coast are saturated and bracing for more rain
-
Now Playing: A victim who was killed in a deadly campus shooting was given an honorary degree
-
Now Playing: A car chase between police and an accused murderer ended in a shootout in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: A chemical cleanup is underway after a toxic spill in the Houston ship channel
-
Now Playing: Student injured in UNCC shooting graduates