-
Now Playing: Huge storm bringing flooding rain to middle of US
-
Now Playing: Massive storm system bringing heavy snow, rain
-
Now Playing: Massive Thanksgiving weekend storm system hammers New England
-
Now Playing: Rescues underway after massive storm surge ravages coastal town
-
Now Playing: Man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old student
-
Now Playing: 6 dead in a stampede at an Italian night club
-
Now Playing: Angry protestors take to the streets in Paris again
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back at prosecutors investigating his presidency
-
Now Playing: John Kelly set to leave the White House
-
Now Playing: Massive storm system sweeping across the South
-
Now Playing: Convicted killer escapes from an Oklahoma jail by posing as his cellmate
-
Now Playing: Car crashes into a school bus carrying 25 adults and children
-
Now Playing: Remembering George H.W. Bush in his own words
-
Now Playing: Aftershocks continue to rock the Anchorage area
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Violent protests in Paris continue for the third straight weekend
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone insists he won't betray President Trump to Robert Mueller
-
Now Playing: Severe weather spawns tornado outbreak in the Midwest
-
Now Playing: US agents reportedly using tear gas at the Tijuana border
-
Now Playing: Kansas governor declares state of disaster emergency