Matt Gaetz pulls out of consideration as Donald Trump's attorney general

The former congressman said he didn't want to be a "distraction" for the administration. His nomination was rocked by allegations that he paid a 17-year-old for sex, which he denied.

November 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live