Matt Gaetz rejects calls to resign

More
The embattled Florida congressman maintains his innocence after allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and sex trafficking.
1:32 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Matt Gaetz rejects calls to resign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"The embattled Florida congressman maintains his innocence after allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and sex trafficking.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76999238","title":"Matt Gaetz rejects calls to resign","url":"/WNT/video/matt-gaetz-rejects-calls-resign-76999238"}