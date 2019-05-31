Transcript for Meet the new champions from the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Finally tonight here, our persons of the week. They staid up very late to earn it. The 92nd annual Scripps spelling bee. They are honored. Take a deep breath. I already did. I took ten. After three days, many still standing. Oh, god. He got it and the final round, late in the night. Would you happenen to know what time it is? It's 11:18. There were eight still standing. The elite eight and they will survive sef rather more words. Champion spellers, we are now in unchartered territory. The judges deciding one more word for each of them. You are correct. You correct. You are correct! Each of them declared winners and how V how were they at sharing? It's amazing to be able to share the title? I was very happy when I realized that yes, there was a chance that we could be all champs. How did you spell octo champ? We won't try. I'm David Muir. Thanks for watching. I hope to sigh you Monday. Until then, you have a good good night.

