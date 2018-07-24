Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today

More
The odds of winning are one in 303,000,000.
0:13 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56796452,"title":"Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today","duration":"0:13","description":"The odds of winning are one in 303,000,000.","url":"/WNT/video/mega-millions-lottery-grand-prize-522-million-grabs-56796452","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.