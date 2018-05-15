Meghan Markle's father to have heart surgery, will miss wedding: Reports

More
Hours earlier, media outlets reported that he planned to be there as she married Prince Harry.
1:57 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle's father to have heart surgery, will miss wedding: Reports

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55189480,"title":"Meghan Markle's father to have heart surgery, will miss wedding: Reports","duration":"1:57","description":"Hours earlier, media outlets reported that he planned to be there as she married Prince Harry. ","url":"/WNT/video/meghan-markles-father-heart-surgery-miss-wedding-reports-55189480","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.