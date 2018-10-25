Transcript for Megyn Kelly's NBC show canceled after 'blackface' controversy

Next tonight here, new developments for TV anchor Megan Kelly after causing an uproar for defending blackface and tearfully delivering that apology. She was off the air today, her show a rerun. Tonight, the network's highest paid anchor is reportedly fighting back. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, Megyn Kelly's future at NBC is on the line. This morning's live episode scrapped. Instead, a repeat. Welcome to the show, I'm Megyn Kelly, happy Friday. Reporter: Kelly's views about blackface have sparked outrage. What is racist? Because, truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween, like -- back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as a character. Reporter: Even defending the costume of this reality star. She made her skin look darker and people said that was racist -- I thought, like, who doesn't love Diana Ross? Reporter: Kelly made a tearful apology. I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry. Reporter: And now, Kelly is reportedly gearing up to fight back. She's hired an attorney who, according to the Hollywood reporter, plans to meet with NBC executives Friday and argue NBC is hit critical, because the reality star wore that costume on an NBC sister network. The chairman of NBC said, "There's no place on our air or in this workplace for them." Her "Today" cohosts calling her out. She apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country. Reporter: Kelly is no stranger to racial controversy. She's expressed regret for these comments on Fox News. For all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white. Jesus was a white man, too. Reporter: Tonight, the career of NBC news' highest paid anchor, with a reported three-year, $50 million contract, hangs in the balance. David, even after Kelly's apology, the cast from "House of cards" canceled an upcoming appearance on her show. At this point, the plan for Friday is to air a rerun. David? Linsey Davis on this again tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.