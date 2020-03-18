Transcript for Mel Brooks' son posts message about spreading coronavirus

Finally tonight, "America strong." The famous actor and comedian Mel brooks, his son max, and their message seen by millions. Tonight, max is right here, and why they did it. It's the message we first showed you Monday night. This is max brooks, introducing his famous father, comedian and actor Mel brooks. This is my dad, Mel brooks. Hi, dad. Reporter: With a message about looking out for our seniors. If I get the coronavirus I'll probably be okay. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke. And before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends. Do your part. Don't a spreader. Right, dad? Right. Go home! I'm going, I'm going. Go. Love you. Reporter: Tonight, max telling us he knows his message landed, seen my millions. We all have a role to play so let's do our part. When I shot that video, I couldn't go in the house. So that bit about me waving at him through the glass, that was real. I haven't hugged my dad since this started. Reporter: Max telling us he's happy to report, everyone in the video is okay. Dad's okay. I just spoke to him a little while ago. Carl Reiner is okay. Dick Van Dyke. He's okay. As far as I know, this generation of comedic legends is okay. Thank you, max and Mel. You made us smile, which is so important in these times.

