Melania Trump’s ex-friend speaks out in new book

Former adviser and close friend of first lady Melania Trump Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is blasting the entire Trump family in her new book, “Melania and Me.”
1:46 | 08/31/20

Transcript for Melania Trump’s ex-friend speaks out in new book

