Transcript for Members of Army's 'Golden Knights' team hospitalized after accident

Thank you, Jon. We're learning more tonight about three members of an elite U.S. Army parachute team, and their jump overnight that went terribly wrong. They are in the hospital tonight, at least two in critical condition, and ABC's Martha Raddatz now on what might have gone wrong. Reporter: They are the army's best, the three elite parachutists from the golden knights, medevaced to the hospital, clutching hands with teammates after that serious late-night training accident. I've got multiple patients with spinal injuries, loss of sensation and movement. Reporter: The three men likely collided midair, or were tangled in one another's canopies. The golden knights perform in the daytime, here at the army/navy game that president trump attended, and at night, like this Pittsburgh steelers game. Your ability to judge how high off the ground, when you're in close, is much more challenging in a night operation than it is in a day operation. Reporter: In 2015, the team was grounded after a midair collision witnessed by thousands in Chicago, which knocked one of the golden knights unconscious, followed by a deadly 120-mile-an-hour freefall into an apartment building. As for the golden knights from last night, two are listed in critical condition still. The third in serious condition. But of course, tonight, David, everyone hoping that all three improve. No question about that. All right, Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.