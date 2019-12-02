Members of Army's 'Golden Knights' team hospitalized after accident

More
Two elite parachutists remain in critical condition and one member is in serious condition after the late-night training accident.
1:26 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Members of Army's 'Golden Knights' team hospitalized after accident
Thank you, Jon. We're learning more tonight about three members of an elite U.S. Army parachute team, and their jump overnight that went terribly wrong. They are in the hospital tonight, at least two in critical condition, and ABC's Martha Raddatz now on what might have gone wrong. Reporter: They are the army's best, the three elite parachutists from the golden knights, medevaced to the hospital, clutching hands with teammates after that serious late-night training accident. I've got multiple patients with spinal injuries, loss of sensation and movement. Reporter: The three men likely collided midair, or were tangled in one another's canopies. The golden knights perform in the daytime, here at the army/navy game that president trump attended, and at night, like this Pittsburgh steelers game. Your ability to judge how high off the ground, when you're in close, is much more challenging in a night operation than it is in a day operation. Reporter: In 2015, the team was grounded after a midair collision witnessed by thousands in Chicago, which knocked one of the golden knights unconscious, followed by a deadly 120-mile-an-hour freefall into an apartment building. As for the golden knights from last night, two are listed in critical condition still. The third in serious condition. But of course, tonight, David, everyone hoping that all three improve. No question about that. All right, Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61031424,"title":"Members of Army's 'Golden Knights' team hospitalized after accident","duration":"1:26","description":"Two elite parachutists remain in critical condition and one member is in serious condition after the late-night training accident.","url":"/WNT/video/members-armys-golden-knights-team-hospitalized-accident-61031424","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.