Menendez brothers are 'cautiously optimistic' following DA recommendation: Lawyer

It's unclear how soon Lyle and Erik Menendez could possibly go free. The pair are serving life sentences after being convicted of murder in their parents' 1989 shooting deaths. 

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live