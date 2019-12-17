Michael Bloomberg accused of fostering sexist corporate culture

More
His company is facing three lawsuits for sexual harassment and gender inequality, but he said his company had an “enviable record” of treating people equally in terms of compensation and promotions.
2:55 | 12/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Bloomberg accused of fostering sexist corporate culture

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:55","description":"His company is facing three lawsuits for sexual harassment and gender inequality, but he said his company had an “enviable record” of treating people equally in terms of compensation and promotions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67765057","title":"Michael Bloomberg accused of fostering sexist corporate culture","url":"/WNT/video/michael-bloomberg-accused-fostering-sexist-corporate-culture-67765057"}