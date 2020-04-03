Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time

More
Bloomberg, who's already looking ahead to Florida, talked to ABC News about whether he'd join other candidates and back Joe Biden.
1:20 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"Bloomberg, who's already looking ahead to Florida, talked to ABC News about whether he'd join other candidates and back Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69369306","title":"Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time","url":"/WNT/video/michael-bloomberg-ballot-1st-time-69369306"}