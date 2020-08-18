Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders to kick off Democratic National Convention

Democrats plan to open their mostly virtual convention in Milwaukee under the theme of unity, with former first lady Michelle Obama as the keynote speaker of the night.
3:43 | 08/18/20

