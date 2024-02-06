Michigan school shooter's mom found guilty of manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the November 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live