Mid-air brawl between 2 players on Auburn University men’s basketball team 

Sources tell ESPN, reserve players Jahki Howard and Ja’Heim Hudson got into a scuffle just after the team plane took off for Houston on Friday.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live