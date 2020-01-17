Midair engine emergency after takeoff

More
A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to California was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire.
1:10 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Midair engine emergency after takeoff

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to California was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68338411","title":"Midair engine emergency after takeoff","url":"/WNT/video/midair-engine-emergency-takeoff-68338411"}