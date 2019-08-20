Middle school teacher fatally shot in California park

Nancy Magana was in the driver's seat of a truck with her boyfriend and her son when a gunman opened fire, killing her, police said.
To the index of other news in a middle school teacher killed in Southern California authorities say 24 year old Nancy McDonna was with her boyfriend and her little son. In her boyfriend's truck when an unidentified gunman opened fire at San Bernardino park she was just two weeks into the job.

